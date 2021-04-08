PRIA (PRIA) Price Hits $11.88 on Top Exchanges

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One PRIA coin can now be bought for approximately $11.88 or 0.00020356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PRIA has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. PRIA has a total market cap of $824,196.85 and approximately $5,033.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00056772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00639375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00084108 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030538 BTC.

About PRIA

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

