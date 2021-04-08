Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires Shares of 1,297,638 dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,297,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.76% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

DMYD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DMYD opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

