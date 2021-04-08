Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.25% of American Public Education worth $23,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APEI. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 739,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 474,972 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,732,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 42,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.72 million, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

