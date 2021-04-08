Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 118,536 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 1,149.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,536 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.58% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $23,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIPR opened at $189.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.38 and a 200 day moving average of $168.12. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $222.08. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 161.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Compass Point raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

