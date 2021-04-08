Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 274,370 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 383.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.21% of Darling Ingredients worth $19,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

DAR opened at $70.74 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.09.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

