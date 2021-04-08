Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,939 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.18% of The J. M. Smucker worth $23,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $127.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.00. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $132.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

