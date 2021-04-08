Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,440 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.10% of Athira Pharma worth $23,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,043,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,753,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Athira Pharma by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,869,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA opened at $18.78 on Thursday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 311,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Athira Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

