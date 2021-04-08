Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,759 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.17% of Eastman Chemical worth $23,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

EMN stock opened at $111.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $119.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

