Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of Quanta Services worth $17,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $578,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $5,952,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

In related news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $91.10 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $94.10. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.99.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.