Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,401,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,676,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 17.75% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $24,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 929,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 345,723 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. Analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.