Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 602,300 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.70% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $17,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 84,772 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $745,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 70,996 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

ADVM opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In other news, Director Patrick Machado acquired 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,656.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 8,600 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,846.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $313,158. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

