Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $17.92 Million Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,854 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.17% of F5 Networks worth $17,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $324,983.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $385,769.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,063.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,194 shares of company stock worth $3,620,367 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $210.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.78.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

