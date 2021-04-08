Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $18.18 Million Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 740,662 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.59% of First Hawaiian worth $18,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,331,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,095,000 after purchasing an additional 782,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 333.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after purchasing an additional 621,730 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,475,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 848,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 398,344 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $188.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

