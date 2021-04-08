Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $19.20 Million Stock Holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,262 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.02% of Southern First Bancshares worth $19,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $90,022.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,895.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $58,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,600 shares of company stock worth $940,278. Insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

SFST opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.63. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SFST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.