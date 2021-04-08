Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $19.78 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,712 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.21% of Henry Schein worth $19,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,737,000 after buying an additional 830,255 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,911,000 after buying an additional 60,216 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $104,373,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,115,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

HSIC opened at $68.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

