Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $20.19 Million Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 224,472 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.57% of Wintrust Financial worth $20,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average is $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

