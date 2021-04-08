Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $22.10 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,913 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.18% of Evergy worth $22,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Evergy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,117 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Evergy by 16,759.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,104,000 after acquiring an additional 879,353 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,390,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Evergy by 1,409.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 639,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,512,000 after acquiring an additional 597,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $61.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

