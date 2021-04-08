Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $22.73 Million Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.51% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $22,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $492,845.80. Company insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $89.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $93.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average of $81.03.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $233.58 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.