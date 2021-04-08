Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.88% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $24,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 565.2% in the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 144,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $12,958,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $440,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,824.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,787 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,710 in the last 90 days.

KYMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.18. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.