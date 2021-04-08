Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.17% of ON Semiconductor worth $22,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,360,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 416.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,010 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,681.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,192,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,149 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,377,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,538,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,856.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

ON opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.61, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $44.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.69.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

