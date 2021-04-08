Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $18.50 Million in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 351,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.11% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,229,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,501,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth about $17,089,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth about $17,078,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth about $12,985,000.

HYFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $54.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

