Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $20.51 Million in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 561,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,507,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.25% of Dada Nexus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $23,575,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $27,277,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $683,000. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DADA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Dada Nexus stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86. Dada Nexus Limited has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). Equities research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.