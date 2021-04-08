Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $20 Million in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 347,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.54% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,987,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,959,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,604,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,226,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,027.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 92,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 84,371 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $72.04 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.97.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

