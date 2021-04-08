Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,743 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.17% of LKQ worth $17,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in LKQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in LKQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in LKQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

