Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New $23.66 Million Investment in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 326,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.67% of SpringWorks Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,890,000 after purchasing an additional 911,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,986,000 after purchasing an additional 104,920 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,574 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 278,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $2,690,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,639 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,301 shares of company stock worth $8,213,281 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $96.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.08.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SWTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.