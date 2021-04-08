Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New $24.52 Million Investment in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 382,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,518,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.56% of BigCommerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $535,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $50,839,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $391,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $5,883,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $58.07 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $134,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,343.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,852,882 shares of company stock valued at $110,478,938 over the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIGC. William Blair began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

