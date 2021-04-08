Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 638,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.99% of BioAtla as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth about $2,381,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth about $44,767,000.

Several brokerages have commented on BCAB. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.82. BioAtla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.72). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

