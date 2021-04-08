Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 7,449 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Diageo were worth $21,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Diageo by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 181,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 56,536 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

DEO opened at $169.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.22. The company has a market capitalization of $99.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $124.74 and a 52 week high of $171.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

