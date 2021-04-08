Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 531,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,206 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.25% of Steel Dynamics worth $19,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 108.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 59.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,681,000 after buying an additional 375,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

