Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.11% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $19,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,183,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,993,000 after buying an additional 286,724 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 210,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after buying an additional 37,120 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8,453.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 68,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $114.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.44. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $137.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16. On average, research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.