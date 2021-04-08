Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 13,128 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,128 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.17% of Cincinnati Financial worth $23,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $105.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.94 and its 200-day moving average is $87.39. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $108.99.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.