Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 14,250 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,457,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.54% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $21,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,436,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,219,000 after acquiring an additional 155,239 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,772,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,724,000 after purchasing an additional 63,720 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 951,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 56,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.29 million, a PE ratio of -23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $215.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.74 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

