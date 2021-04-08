Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 18,124 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,124 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.21% of Iron Mountain worth $17,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $777,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM opened at $37.69 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $65,806.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,427 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

