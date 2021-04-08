Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 224,625 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.31% of JFrog worth $17,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of JFrog by 721.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,401 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of JFrog by 3,286.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after acquiring an additional 317,053 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of JFrog by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 216,877 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,115,000. 22.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.78. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $21,018,250.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $823,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,641,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,694,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

