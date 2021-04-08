Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 23,716 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,716 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.39% of Lydall worth $18,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Lydall in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lydall by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lydall by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lydall by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lydall by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

LDL opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. Lydall, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $42.06.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Lydall had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $210.27 million during the quarter.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

