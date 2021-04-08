Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 274,002 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,538,132 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 274,002 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.25% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $20,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

NYSE:KRP opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.