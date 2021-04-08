Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,932 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.85% of Pacira BioSciences worth $22,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCRX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $140,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,217.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $1,569,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,056.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,306 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

PCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

PCRX stock opened at $68.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.75.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

