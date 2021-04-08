Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 313,863 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 313,863 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of Boston Properties worth $22,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock opened at $104.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BXP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

