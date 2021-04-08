Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,650 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of IPG Photonics worth $19,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

In other IPG Photonics news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,091 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,353. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $219.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.95 and a 200-day moving average of $211.56. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.65 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.