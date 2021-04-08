Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,688 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.17% of Whirlpool worth $19,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6,497.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

WHR stock opened at $230.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.91. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

