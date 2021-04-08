Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,850 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.18% of Advance Auto Parts worth $18,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 759,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,574,000 after purchasing an additional 46,599 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,521,000 after purchasing an additional 403,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 67.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,609,000 after purchasing an additional 234,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.64.

AAP stock opened at $182.62 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.96 and a twelve month high of $187.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.81.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

