Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 63,330 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.11% of Baker Hughes worth $23,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after buying an additional 2,732,471 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,401,000 after buying an additional 2,034,067 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,472,000 after buying an additional 203,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,247,000 after buying an additional 504,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,062,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,550,000 after buying an additional 75,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.62.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

