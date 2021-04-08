Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 6,380 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of The Blackstone Group worth $23,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 38,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Barclays raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

Shares of BX opened at $75.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average of $63.18. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

