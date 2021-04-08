Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 727,236 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 727,236 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.27% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $22,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. Analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

