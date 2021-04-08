Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 75,068 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,068 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.13% of EnPro Industries worth $17,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NPO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sidoti started coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

NPO stock opened at $85.40 on Thursday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average is $73.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

