Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $20,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.33.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $154.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.06. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

