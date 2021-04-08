Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100,646 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.17% of Alliant Energy worth $21,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,492 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,394,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,383,000 after buying an additional 89,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,618,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,404,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,491,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,868,000 after buying an additional 115,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,855,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $51.27.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

