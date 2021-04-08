Primalbase Token (PBT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $530.00

Primalbase Token (CURRENCY:PBT) traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. Primalbase Token has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $530.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Primalbase Token has traded up 75.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Primalbase Token coin can currently be bought for $872.44 or 0.01510947 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00070477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.49 or 0.00262356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.70 or 0.00787476 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,550.63 or 0.99669346 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00017258 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.94 or 0.00708225 BTC.

About Primalbase Token

Primalbase Token’s launch date was May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. Primalbase Token’s official website is primalbase.com . Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

