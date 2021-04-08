Primecoin (XPM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.96 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0890 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,779,116 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

