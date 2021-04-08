Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,337 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Nevro worth $28,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $127,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $375,323. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $141.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $100.59 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.29.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. Analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

